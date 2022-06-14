Warcraft III: Reforged Update Finally Adds Ranked Play, Leaderboards, and More

Warcraft III: Reforged players have been waiting a long time for an update to the beleaguered remake. Blizzard hadn’t released a major update since August of 2020 or provided any details on their progress since early 2021, although last month Blizzard’s Mike Ybarra vaguely hinted something was on the way. Well, surprise! He wasn’t lying, as a new update has just dropped for Warcraft III: Reforged. The patch adds a number of sorely-needed features to the game, including ranked play, leaderboards, and player profiles. You can check out the full notes for Warcraft III: Reforged ver. 1.33, below.

Ranked Play Players may now choose between Ranked and Unranked Play.

Seasons are now available. When a Season ends, the ladder will reset, and players will be able to see their history via their Profile and the Leaderboards.

Your matchmaking rating (MMR) is unique for race, including Random.

To be placed, players must play 5 placement matches per race.

After playing a Ranked Match, you’ll be taken to a post-game screen which will display your MMR change and rankings. The available Ranks are: Unranked

Combatant

Challenger

Rival

Duelist

Elite

Gladiator

Champion Leaderboards Players can now view their rank in the Leaderboard section, which can be accessed from the Versus screen.

In the Leaderboard, you can filter by user-names, and sort between race and mode. Player Profiles You can now access your profile by right-clicking on the player icon at the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Access other players’ profiles by right-clicking on their name and selecting “View Profile”. Reforged Campaign Numerous tuning and balance adjustments have been made to multiple campaign maps.

Apparently, this isn’t the end, as Blizzard is promising to deliver “multiple updates this year.” I’m not sure what finally got their butts in gear, but it’s good to see Warcraft III: Reforged getting the attention it deserves.

Warcraft III: Reforged can be played now on PC. Update 1.33 is currently available on Public Test Realm servers and will roll out to all players within two to three weeks.