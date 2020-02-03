Last week’s launch of Warcraft III: Reforged didn’t exactly go as planned. While the game largely retained the basic solid RTS action of the original Warcraft III, changes to rules regarding mods, removal of fan-favorite community features, a visual makeover that was less impressive than originally promised, and a boatload of glitches set off a firestorm amongst the game’s fans. The game currently has the lowest user score of all time (a rather pitiful 0.5) on Metacritic.

Well, there is some good new for those not happy with their Warcraft III: Reforged purchase, as it seems Blizzard is now offering most people automatic refunds for the game. Now, it should be mentioned that reports on somewhat mixed on Reddit – while most people are reporting getting easy refunds regardless of how much they’ve played, there are a few saying they were still given trouble or denied. Apparently, those who have recently received a penalty on their account aren’t being treated as kindly. That said, if you’re looking for a refund, you can apply here. Good luck!

Warcraft III: Reforged Review – Still Good, Could be Amazing

If you can get past the problems, Wccftech’s Chris Wray still found Warcraft III: Reforged to be a compelling RTS at its core. Whether that’s enough to justify $30 is up to you…

Warcraft III: Reforged isn't the game that was promised, but is still a valuable reconstruction of one of the most influential titles in the history of video games. This release is, sadly, riddled with bugs as well as marred by the terrible decisions of Blizzard, particularly the false advertising that persists now even after launch. However, despite this, there's little doubting that Warcraft III: Reforged has a compelling story that, even eighteen years on, remains one of the most engaging in the genre. The gameplay holds strong to this day and with tweaks and upgrades, this could be a diamond in the rough.

Warcraft III: Reforged is available now on PC.