Warcraft III: Reforged Gets Its First Update and Some Are Having Trouble Downloading It

The launch of launch of Warcraft III: Reforged didn’t quite go as planned. Changes to rules regarding mods, removal of fan-favorite community features, a visual makeover that was less impressive than originally promised, and a boatload of glitches led to a mass revolt from the game’s fans, but Blizzard is promising to bring things up to snuff. As part of that, the first major Warcraft III: Reforged update has been released, and well...I’m going to guess most fans were hoping for more. The update mostly focuses on fixing various bugs, although the visuals and UI for Classic Mode have also been tweaked.

Of course, since seemingly nothing related to Warcraft III: Reforged can go right, a number of people are having trouble downloading the new update, and as this is a required patch, it’s rendering the game unplayable. Whoops! That said, based on comments on the Blizzard forums, it seems like most people are resolving the download issue by simply restarting Battle.net, although some are still having issues even after doing so.

Warcraft III: Reforged Future Patches to Address Classic Mode Visuals Issues, Add Online Features and More

Assuming you can actually download it, here’s what’s included in update 1.32.1:

Campaign Players should no longer be met with a “defeat” screen after loading into a mission.

Audio levels for some dialogue have been adjusted.

The animations, triggers, and cameras for some cutscenes have been tweaked.

Disconnecting or logging out will no longer change the save file folder.

Fixed a number of issues that would block progression or not give credit for completing missions.

Developer’s note: Updating a map for these types of fixes invalidates prior saves. This is similar to how replays from prior game client versions no longer work. Campaign progress will not be lost. Custom Games Multiboards should no longer crash custom games.

Joining lobbies for the same map no longer creates duplicate versions of the map.

Developer’s note: This also resolves disconnects from improper map names. Gameplay The rendering of Classic mode has been updated.

Resolved an issue with hitching when constructing buildings or training units for the first time.

Fixed Ziggurat upgrade animation in Reforged mode.

Adjusted animations and portraits for multiple units and buildings.

Units completing training while off-screen again have voices.

Starting locations are again obscured by the fog of war. Interface Whispers now include the name of the sender.

Locale settings for audio and subtitles can now be adjusted independently in Battle .net prior to launching the game.

Non-Latin glyphs no longer overlap.

A tooltip now displays when hovering over truncated text.

Chat keeps up with the latest messages.

Heroes on the match results screen are now contained by boundaries.

All menus are now distinct between Classic and Reforged graphic settings.

Developer’s note: We’ve implemented a temporary solution to better inform whether you are playing in Reforged or Classic mode, by applying a sepia tone to the background images for Classic.

Warcraft III: Reforged is available now on PC. Despite all the game’s issues, Wccftech’s Chris Wray still found the game to be a solid old-school RTS experience – do check out his full review here.