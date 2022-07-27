Menu
Beta 4 of watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16 is Here – Download Now

Uzair Ghani
Jul 27, 2022
Beta 4 of watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16 released.

Apple has seeded beta 4 of watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and tvOS 16 to developers. You can download it now.

watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and tvOS 16 Beta 4 is Now Available to Download for Registered Developers

Today is a fun and exciting day if you are testing out beta software. Right now, beta 4 of watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and tvOS 16 is available for download over the air. If you've been waiting for this update to arrive, then you can go right ahead and download everything on your device immediately.

The new updates are packed with bug fixes therefore it is highly recommended that you go ahead and download everything right now. If there's anything noteworthy in these updates, we will definitely point them out.

Download watchOS 9 Beta 4 Over the Air

Before you do anything, it's recommended that you go ahead and update your iPhone to iOS 16 beta 4 by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Once done and dusted, follow the steps below:

  • Place Apple Watch on magnetic charger and charge past 50%.
  • Launch Watch app on iPhone and navigate to General > Software Update.
  • Tap on Download and Install when the new update shows up.

If you are installing watchOS 9 beta for the first time, be sure to check out the following:

Want to install the public beta instead? Check out the following:

Download macOS Ventura Beta 4 Over the Air

Start off by saving all your work because the update requires a restart.

  • Launch System Preferences by clicking on the Apple logo in the menu bar.
  • Click on Software Update.
  • Install the available beta 4 update from here.

Check out the following as well:

Looking to install the macOS Ventura public beta? Check out the following:

Download tvOS 16 Beta 4 Over the Air

Follow the steps below in order to download and install beta 4 on your Apple TV in no time:

  • Turn on Apple TV.
  • Launch the Settings app from the Home Screen.
  • Scroll down and select System.
  • Now open up Software Update.

Check out the following as well:

You can follow the steps below if you're looking to download and install the tvOS 16 public beta on Apple TV:

