Best Flagship Android Phone to Buy This Holiday Season

2019 is about to end, so now is a good time to take a look back and figure out which products truly stood out. We already took the liberty of sifting through this year's releases and picked out two Android flagships that we think are the best. 2019 was host to a lot of excellent smartphones and picking two out of them was rather tedious. One can endlessly debate as to why another smartphone deserves to be on the list. The problem is that not all devices are available globally, so we had to make sure that it is available in as many markets as possible. Read on to find out more about why we picked the OnePlus 7 Pro and the Galaxy S10.

OnePlus 7 Pro

The first question that'll pop into your mind is why did we pick an older OnePlus flagship instead of the latest one. The answer to that question is relatively simple; the OnePlus 7 Pro, for all practical purposes, is identical to its successor. It has the same 1440p 90Hz refresh rate panel. Yes, it is a bit pricer compared to the OnePlus 7T, and one of the reasons we picked the OnePlus 7 Pro is due to its popup front camera. The absence of a notch frees up a lot of screen real estate and gives it a cleaner look. Besides the minor difference in the telephoto lens, the OnePlus 7 Pro is arguably better value for money compared to the OnePlus 7T.

Along with the excellent display, you also get a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC along with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, OxygenOS is one of the better Android forks out there, as it is lightning quick and offers a slew of features, along with timely and regular software upgrades. It's 4,000 mAh battery along with support for 30W Fast Charging will ensure that you never run out of juice.

Now that it is the holiday season, the chances of 'older' devices being sold off for a cheaper price are higher. With the OnePlus 8 release around the corner, OnePlus will want to get rid of the OnePlus 7 series. Currently, it can be had for as low as $499 for the base variant. Do note that it will work only on AT&T, Verizon, and T Mobile.

Galaxy S10

It is impossible to round up any annual Android flagship list without a Samsung device on it. While the Google Pixel 4 has a better camera, a higher refresh rate screen and quicker access to software upgrades, the device is riddled with all kinds of bugs. We picked the base Galaxy S10 as it sits comfortably between the smaller Galaxy S10e and the premium Galaxy S10+.

It's 6.1-inch 1440p Super AMOLED panel is the best you can get on an Android device. Yes, it is still capped at 60Hz but the Galaxy S10 more than makes up for it with the sheer viewing pleasure the panel offers. One of the main reasons why we picked the Galaxy S10 over the cheaper Galaxy S10e is that the latter lacks a camera lens on the rear. One might argue that the Galaxy S10 is missing the second front-facing camera sensor too, but it isn't nearly as important as the primary sensor.

Except for the slightly lower capacity battery, the Galaxy S10 is identical to its larger sibling in all ways. You still get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smaller Galaxy S10 will give you the quintessential Samsung experience and allow you to save a few bucks in the process. What's not to like? Do note that the following variant will only work on GSM networks such as AT&T and T Mobile. Check with your network provider if you're unsure about what technology it uses.

