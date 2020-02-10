Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10 Night Mode Comparison Shows Better Exposure, Greater Image Detail and Increased Zoom Levels

The wait is almost over now, as in barely a day’s time, Samsung will present its latest flagship during its Unpacked event. However, since the phone isn’t official yet, rumor mills are still in full swing and tipster Max Weinbach has now allegedly gotten his hands on some camera samples. In addition to the upcoming phone’s impressive zooming capabilities, we also get to see an initial Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10 night mode comparison to see if Samsung has caught up with the competition or not.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10 Night Mode Shots Also Shows ‘De-Yellowing’ Effect, Which Improves Overall Image Quality

Given the leaks surrounding Samsung’s forthcoming phone, we already have a fair idea that the 2020 flagship will win in the Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10 night mode comparison. The images prove just that. The samples show that the Galaxy S20 is capable of churning out images with more exposer, with higher quality images at night and it also seems they have been de-yellowed.

That said, the phone still doesn’t seem to be at the same level as Google’s Pixel flagship and Huawei’s latest premium smartphones and that could probably be because Samsung still has to optimize the software further.

The tipster has also posted some indoor photos and surprisingly, Galaxy S10 images look better, supposedly because of the pre-release software. Other than the Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10 night mode, we also get to see the 30x hybrid zoom of the Galaxy S20 Plus in action. There seems to be a lot of noise in the zoomed image, probably because of little to no post-processing. That being said, the objects in the image are still well-defined.

WELL I'M GLAD YOU ASKED. First 2 are S10, second 2 are S20. https://t.co/gjQTdpQcWr pic.twitter.com/PGuayLBMHM — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 10, 2020

When Samsung announces its phones tomorrow, we can expect the results to be even better, after all the software side improvements have been put into effect. Moreover, the samples are apparently not from the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is going to be the marquee product with the most spec’d out camera from the Korean giant.

Does this initial Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10 night mode make you want to upgrade to the company’s models? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

Source: Twitter (Max Weinbach)

