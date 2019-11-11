Best Asus Smartphones on Discount – Includes Asus ROG Phone 2, Asus Zenfone 6, More

Yes, the 11.11 sale is happening and we have covered some pretty interesting products which will definitely get you excited. Right now, we have a bunch of new smartphones on discount which means they're available at a massive price drop for a limited time only. Our list includes smartphones from Asus, including the Asus ROG Phone 2, Asus Zenfone 6, and more. So if you see yourself, getting one, no is the right time to do so.

Asus Smartphones on Massive Discount for a Limited Time - Featuring Asus ROG Phone 2, Asus Zenfone 6, More

We will jump right into more details in a bit, but before that, take note that the Asus smartphones on discount are only available for a limited time and if you want to get them for cheap, be sure to order it right now. This is due to the fact that the demand is pretty high and the products are available in limited quantities. In addition, there are several variants available for each smartphone so choose the one that best fits your needs. Now, let's get down to the list of Asus smartphones on discount.

Asus ROG Phone 2

If you're on a hunt for the perfect gaming phone, the Asus ROG Phone 2 is the one to get and you can just look no further. It boasts the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Hence, it's pretty powerful and can handle any mobile title you throw at it. The design is superslick as well with copper accents, cooling systems, and the best part is the higher refresh rate of the display. It's super responsive and best for gaming.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is available at a 28 percent discount, which drops the price down to just $525.59. Use the code: GBMPROG2 to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

Asus Zenfone 6

Asus Zenfone 6 introduced a new solution to the full-screen approach. It brought the flip camera mechanism which means the rear camera is also your front-facing camera. Apart from this, the smartphone is quite powerful as it boasts the Snapdragon 855 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You won't go wrong with this and since it is available at a discount, there's no reason not to get it.

The Asus Zenfone 6 is available at a 28 percent discount, priced at $539.99. Use the code: GBMPOUZF6 to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro

if you're looking to buy a smartphone on discount that is not hard on your wallet, we still have the Asus Zenfone Max Pro. It is powerful and boasts an all-screen design with a tiny notch up top. It is powered by Snapdragon 660 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity.

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro is available at a 28 percent discount, making the price come down to just $239.99. use the code: GB0811OBN02 to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

Asus ROG Phone

If you're not willing to spend on the latest, there is the previous Asus ROG Phone available that is still more than capable of handling anything you throw at it. In addition, it more or less features the same aggressive design with the glowing logo at the back. It is powered by the Snapdragon 845, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. Moreover, it is available at an insane price drop as part of our list of Asus smartphones on discount.

if you're up for it, the Asus ROG Phone is available at a 35 percent off, making the price come down to just $395.99. Use the code: GBROG18128 to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

The Asus ROG Phone with 8GB of RAM and 512GB sof storage capacity is available at a 27 percent discount as well, priced at just $469.99. Use the code: GBROG18512 to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

This is all for our list of Asus smartphones on discount. if you're looking to get one for yourself, be sure to do it as soon as you can before the discount expires. Also, check out our massive discount on Xiaomi Wear 3100 Cortex smartwatch with your latest purchase.

That's all there is to it, folks. Which smartphones on discount are you looking to get? Let us know in the comments.