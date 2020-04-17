BenQ has announced the Zowie XL2546S monitor, and this monitor is a display designed with eSports in mind. This monitor has been fine-tuned to deliver the smoothest and most responsive experience while still displaying the clearest images possible. This high refresh rate monitor comes with the included Shields, which further allow players to focus on nothing but the current game. This monitor is different from the already released XL2456, because of the DyAc⁺ technology that has been included in the Zowie XL2546S Gaming monitor.

The main difference between the XL2546S and the XL2456 is the inclusion of DyAc⁺ Technology. This technology makes vigorous in-game actions such as spraying less blur, and this technology allows gamers to easily see the position of crosshair and impact points more clearly, which can help with recoil control. This technology provides gamers with a different option for actions such as spray control.

This monitor features a 240 Hz refresh rate, and this offers a much smoother experience when compared to standard 144 Hz refresh rate monitors. This higher refresh rate ensures a flawless view of fast-motion and dramatic transitions consistently at all times. The recommended Video Card is the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 or better or AMD Radeon RX 480 or better, to be able to power this faster display.











The Zowie XL2546S monitor features a Shield on each side of the monitor, and these Shields offer an adjustable range and a removable design that allows these Shields to adopt various environments according to preference. These Shields also keep players focused on winning the game and not the surrounding environment. This monitor also comes with the S-Switch, this device easily allows you to access the monitor's menu, switch between saved modes, and quick change between connected devices. The S-Switch devices enable users to save and transfer three profiles with a driverless design quickly. Sadly, BenQ has not released any pricing or availability at the moment.