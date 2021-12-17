LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors set new levels of premium picture quality for creators

LG Electronics USA continues to set the bar for premium, professional-level display offerings with the release of its 2022 LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors. The two new monitors—models 32BP95E and 27BP95E—utilize the OLED self-lit pixel technology and deliver it to the desktop to provide not only pinpoint color reproduction but also superb HDR and SDR performance. Creatives of all types—visual effects artists, video editors, and other industries—can access the high-performance quality that is in high demand.

Next year, LG will offer new UltraFine OLED Pro displays for all types of digital creatives of all walks of life

In LG's new 27- and 32-inch OLED Pro displays, each offers LG's premium 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160) with an unbelievable 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio with 99 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Each display offers independent pixel control for amazing color fidelity and contrast due to the OLED displays not requiring some form of backlighting. LG's new UltraFine displays negate the distracting halo effects, also known as blooming, of other premium LCD monitors.

TCL CSOT Unveils Its Upcoming 32-Inch 4K 240 Hz Refresh Rate Gaming Monitor





Each of the OLED Pro displays from LG offer optimally vibrant colors under even the most extreme productivity moments with the detachable self-calibration sensors and hoods for the monitors. In conjunction with LG's free-to-download Calibration Studio software package, the calibration sensors calculate light emitted from the monitor at scheduled moments scheduled by the user and immediately adjust to stay consistently accurate while producing the highest levels of color. To increase the levels of color and image accuracy for the user, LG equips the displays with a hood that can be attached to limit reflections and glare from most light sources that can be distracting.

LG's UltraFine OLED Pro monitors keep a slim and elegant form factor and are lightweight enough to transfer the displays to most places in the home. The included stand is secured to the back of the display with a minimalistic One-click mechanism, allowing for easy adjustability for pivoting, tilting and various height levels without sacrificing the look and stability.

Designed with creative professionals in mind, our new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors deliver sheer visual precision with stunning self-lit picture quality and reliable calibration. The incredible accuracy, wide color gamut and ability to faithfully reproduce both HDR and SDR content make these premium display solutions ideal for professional users working in the film and digital media industries. —Seo Young-jae, Senior Vice President and head of the IT business unit, LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

Consumers will be able to find the new LG UltraFine OLED Pro displays that will be available in key market sections globally starting as soon as next month.