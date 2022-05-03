AOC announces advanced 34-inch ultrawide multitasking monitor with 65 W USB-C

Display expert AOC reveals the 34" AOC CU34P2C, the newest expansion to its first in class business-focused P2 series. This curved (1500R) ultrawide screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio highlights in-your-face, bright colors, and a high UWQHD resolution (3440 x 1440 pixels). The display's 4-port USB hub gives the higher capability to peripherals (like keyboard, mouse, and so forth) associated through an individual USB-C cable. With the inherent USB-C availability, the CU34P2C can charge hefty workstations of up to 65 W while further adding to the screen area of the PC.

The CU34P2C's huge horizontal space (3440x1440 pixels and 21:9 aspect ratio) provides the necessities for music producers' video editors, streaming content creators, and more, permitting them to complete tasks on a single display.

The ultrawide monitor allows clients to snap two application windows on different sides, recreating a multi-screen arrangement on a seamlessly single frame. With the bonus of USB-C connections, the CU34P2C can extend the display and combine the use of mobile and desktop setups. Video editors and music producers can interface their laptop and begin charging it, using the CU34P2C as the primary display while utilizing other USB-controlled peripherals thanks to the 4-port USB hub on the monitor.

























The CU34P2C highlights a VA panel that renders positive images with a 3000:1 static contrast ratio for profound blacks and rich, soaked colors with a wide gamut area (120 % sRGB, 89 % AdobeRGB). With a brightness level of 300 nits, the CU34P2C can maintain through bright lighting or in direct sunlight environments. Simultaneously, its wide viewing angles (178°/178°) further develop viewing comfort for someone else watching the screen simultaneously.

Because of its 100 Hz refresh rate, Adaptive-Sync, and 1 ms MPRT/4 ms GtG response times, the CU34P2C is a capable gaming display and a movie lover's tool with rich contrast (3000:1) and a 21:9 area to enjoy hobbies when work is complete. Furnished with two 3W speakers and a headphone jack, the CU34P2C completes both audio and visual experiences.

The brushed aluminum finish of the CU34P2C's stand wonderfully complements its smooth 3-sides borderless aesthetic. The display accompanies a completely ergonomic stand with liberal 150 mm height adjustment and a wide range of tilt and swivel angles. The AOC VESA-P2 bracket can also fit the stand. The screen can fit a mini PC like Intel NUC on the stand, creating an all-in-one system that can be replaceable. With an internal power supply and cable management incorporated into the stand, the CU34P2C assists clients with making a smooth, mess-free working space.

Mirroring AOC's commitment to sustainability, the CU34P2C is certified with TCO 8.0, EnergyStar 8, and ECMA Eco Declaration. Its flicker-free screen guarantees comfort by utilizing DC to adjust for brightness rather than PWM, while the LowBlue mode in the OSD lessens eye strain. The AOC CU34P2C will be available from May 2022 at slightly over $600.