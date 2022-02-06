Dell announces two next-gen U-Series displays, offering outstanding contrast & color using LG display technology

Dell aesthetically designed the new display with a narrow border on all four sides, and the durable base supports both lifting and rotating adjustments.
The Dell 30" display is supplied with a USB-C interface supporting a 90W external power supply and offers HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Type-A and Type-C downstream interfaces, and ports for a wired network. The company declares that the new monitor has a larger screen space (11% more area) than a standard display using a 16:9 screen ratio design.
Make more possible with this 30" 16:10 monitor with wide color coverage, multitasking features and a host of connectivity ports.
At present, the new Dell displays are available on the company's website. The 27" U2723QE and U2723QX collections are identically selling for $779.99. The 30-inch U3023E model will have an estimated MSRP of $1050. If you would like more information, including further specifications of the three monitors, or purchase the displays mentioned, check out the company's website.