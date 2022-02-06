Dell announces two next-gen U-Series displays, offering outstanding contrast & color using LG display technology

IT Home reveals that Dell announces three new U-Series displays in foreign markets. The new displays will offer next-gen technology under the hood, but the 27-inch monitors will utilize LG's unique IPS Black screen technology and a staggering 2000:1 contrast ratio.

The new 27-inch Dell monitors—U2723QE and U2723QX—are identical displays. The only difference between both models is the video cable included with each. The two collections offer 3840 x 2160 resolution with LG's IPS Black panel, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a static contrast ratio of 2000:1.

Compared to the previous versions, the contrast ratio is a definite boost in quality, with twice the contrast ratio of older models. The displays will showcase a color gamut of 98% DCI-P3, 400 cd/m² standard max brightness, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, DeltaE <2 accuracies of color in sRGB, and DCI-P3 gamuts. Both Dell monitors fashion with HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB-C interface supporting a 90W external power supply.





Be your most productive on a 27 inch monitor with brilliant color and contrast that features the industry’s first IPS Black technology and a connectivity hub.

Dell's 30-inch U3023E monitor equips itself with an IPS screen, 16:10 screen ratio, a 2560 x 1600 resolution size, 60 Hz refresh rates, 400 cd/m² brightness, a fantastic 1B color spectrum, a lesser 1000:1 contrast ratio, and the color gamut coats 100% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3.