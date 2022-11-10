Alienware Intros 34″ Curved QD-QLED Gaming Display & Aurora R15 Gaming PC With Intel 13th Gen CPUs & NVIDIA RTX 40 GPUs

Alienware has introduced its brand new 34" Curved QD-QLED gaming display & Aurora R15 Gaming PC with Intel 13th Gen CPUs & NVIDIA RTX 40 GPUs.

Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED gaming display with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification introduced

Earlier this year, Alienware announced the newest 34-inch gaming display that utilized quantum dot technology and NVIDIA GSYNC compatibility. The company now reveals the latest 34-in quantum dot gaming display, with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification. The company is also announcing the newest Aurora R15 desktop computer with improved performance, better thermal dissipation, and a new motherboard design.

Alienware's newest version of its 34-inch QD-OLED display offers a thin panel design, delivering impressive color performance, high peak luminance, and a more extensive color gamut range. It also improves color performance by converting blue light into red and green with the Quantum Dot pixel layer of the screen.

The new Alienware 34-inch gaming display showcases a 99.3% DCI-P3 color coverage throughout its wide viewing angles, allowing accurate colors to be clear and precise. Alienware factory calibrates each display using Delta E>2.

It provides 1000 nits of brightness and an extremely high contrast ratio. The VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification backs it for incredible realism and higher levels of immersion with every experience.

The new gaming display from Alienware now offers AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification, offering an amazing 0.1ms Gray to Gray (GtG) response time and as high as 165 Hz refresh rate. Users can expect ultra-low latency in their gaming, along with support for HDR. We reviewed the NVIDIA version of this display a few months ago.

One of the more striking differences between the AMD and NVIDIA-compatible QD gaming displays from Alienware is the coloring between the two companies. NVIDIA's variant offered a white shell with RGB lights inside for the user to customize, whereas the AMD version now offers a black exterior for the newest display. Many features remain the same, such as cable management, the QD-OLED curved 1800R panel, OSD 5-Axis joystick to control settings, 360° ventilation, height, tilt, swivel, and slant capabilities for optimal viewing. Ports also remain the same, allowing for DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, USB4, and USB Typ-C.

Display settings also remain the same, offering various modes to fit the game the user is playing or the content the user is watching, such as a streamed movie or show. Each display is TUV-certified ComforView Plus, allowing gamers to play longer with limited blue light emissions.

Alienware Aurora R15 desktop gaming PC - Powered by Intel 13th Gen CPUs & NVIDIA RTX 40 GPUs

Alienware has improved off of the previous popular Aurora series of desktops, this time offering improved thermal design by way of hexagonal side vents to provide better airflow and overall performance of the system. Adding to the hexagonal venting, the Aurora R15 includes a 240mm heat exchanger twice the size of previous generations. The company provides an additional clear panel for users, which is still optional.

Internally, the Aurora R15 utilizes the Intel 13th Gen Core K-series CPUs and five 120mm case fans, delivering over 50% more system power, as well as gain performance improvements and keeping the processor running cooler by at most 5°C (on average). Airflow is increased by 19%, and the system is 66% quieter than previous Alienware models. The GPU section, compatible with modern NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards, also reduces noise by almost ten percent, depending on the tasks running.

The motherboard, which Alienware exclusively designed, aligns the power connections along the edges to help with airflow directed away from crucial components. The company also attempted to eliminate the need for a "daughter board" in the front for input and output and to help limit unnecessary wiring and more direct feed to the system. PCIe x 16 connection is now located in the first slot to access graphics cards three times as wide as standard GPUs. The new Aurora R15 uses the 80 Plus Platinum certification PSU, available in both 750W and 1350W configurations. Memory is changed with dual UDIMM slots to support 4800 MT/s DDR5 memory.

The Aurora R15 includes the Killer E3100G gigabit Ethernet with Wi-Fi 6/6E capability for connectivity. The RGB lighting is in eight zones to help with internal and external effect lighting.

The Alienware AMD 34-inch QD-OLED display will retail for $1,099.99, and the Aurora R15 desktop PC will be available starting at $1,799.99.