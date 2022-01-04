Alienware launches 34-inch Curved QD-OLED, The World’s First Quantum-Dot OLED Gaming Monitor

Alienware has just disclosed information on their newest curved QD-OLED 34" gaming monitor, boasting amazing performance and exceptional viewing quality no matter the viewing angle.

Alienware's 34-inch curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, ushering in the world's first Quantum-Dot OLED monitor with impeccable design qualities

The newest Alienware QD-OLED curved gaming display is powered by Quantum Dot Display technology, giving gamers a slim panel design with extreme color performance, higher peak luminance, and a wider color gamut range compared to WOLEDs, or White OLED displays. This is done by taking the next-gen qualities of the OLED displays that offer truer black and an infinite contrast ratio and then increases the color performance by converting blue light directly into the red and green primary display colors through a Quantum Dot pixel layer. The result is more uniformity with the increasing color levels, more color coverage, and amazingly clear brightness.

Alienware's newest display showcases a wide cinema-level color coverage of up to 99.3% DCI-P3 across the display's curved viewing area, offering accurate colors that are already factory calibrated of Delta E<2 directly out of the box. With an amazing 1000 nits of peak brightness, along with its infinite contrast ratio and VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification, users can guarantee highly impressive realism and an increased immersive experience while gaming.

Compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate certification, gamers will be able to gain access to supremely low latency during gaming, as well as support for both HDR and cinematic color levels, and a smooth, tear-free gaming experience. Utilizing the industry's fastest Gray to Gray (GTG) response time of 0.1ms, as well as up to 175 Hz native refresh rates, Alienware promises to deliver smooth gameplay and crisp graphics with amazing clarity and fast reaction times.

Alienware's unique new design showcases a smooth QD-OLED curved 1800R panel which is integrated into the new Legend 2.0 ID and adds customizable stadium loop OLED AlienFX lighting, and 360° cooling ventilation for increased dissipation of heat. The company has improved its cable management as well and offers a next-gen centralized OSD 5-axis joystick to configure settings with ease. The stand is adjustable and marked with height markers for easy-to-track heights, as well as offering standard monitor features like tilt, slant, and swivel capability.

Alienware wants to offer the capability for content creators and game developers who require the best in color-critical projects by use of the new Creator Mode. The OSD menu option will allow those users the flexibility to choose the level of the native DCI-P3 settings, as well as the sRGB color space and gamma settings to gain the most out of any project being completed.

Equipped with improved OLED reliability and a 3-year premium warranty that includes coverage for OLED burn-in, giving any user peace of mind. Added with TUV-certified ComfortView Plus, the new Alienware 34 QD-OLED curved display will allow users to game longer with its always-on, built-in low-blue light screen technology, reducing emissions from harmful blue light rays without taking away from the accuracy of color.