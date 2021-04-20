If you were hoping to get the new 24-inch for extra unified memory, then you will be (not) surprised to learn that it maxes out at 16GB once again.

New 24-inch iMac Still Limited to 16GB of Unified Memory, But that is OK

When Apple announced the M1 Mac mini, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, it left quite a lot of people surprised as to why the new computers do not feature an optional upgrade to at least 32GB of unified memory, or RAM, as simpletons would like to call it.

Fast forward to this day and the new 24-inch iMac is still limited to just 16GB of unified storage and there is no option to upgrade it to 32GB either. But the big question is: do we even need 32GB of storage given that most of us did not feel the need for it while using the Mac mini, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro?

I believe 16GB is perfectly fine given how great Apple is when it comes to software and memory management. This is the reason why even iPhone have lackluster amounts of RAM and still manages to take the competition to the cleaners. Same goes for the iPad and iPad Pro.

Here is the literature straight from Apple's website:

8GB unified memory

Configurable to 16GB unified memory

So, there you have it. We will dig more into the new iMac and point out stuff that may be of interest to our readers.

