24-inch iMac Ports: 4 USB-C Ports and 1 Headphone Jack, That’s All

Looking to purchase the new 24-inch iMac? Then you might want to educate yourself on the port situation before going ahead.

New 24-inch M1 iMac Features USB-C Ports Only, But you can Add the Ports You Need Using Dongles and Adapters

Apple has made the Mac exciting again with the announcement of the new 24-inch iMac with M1. And we are certain many of you are going to go ahead and buy one for home and office. Before you do that, it would be wise to know what you are getting yourself into.

Today, we are going to inform everyone about the port situation on the 24-inch iMac. Unlike previous models, this one features just five ports in total: 4 USB-C ports, two of which are Thunderbolt, and the fifth port is the headphone jack. That is all. You do not get an SD card slot or regular USB ports either.

Since we are dealing with USB-C and Thunderbolt, therefore you have the option to add extra ports if you like. There are thousands of dongles and adapters available which add a variety of ports, including SD card slot, USB-A, HDMI and more.

Regarding the headphone jack, it is essentially useless if you are an average user. The chances of you owning a pair of wireless headphones are extremely high at this point. We are certain you are going to stick with those for a long while.

