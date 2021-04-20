Apple is Still Selling the 21.5-inch and 27-inch Intel iMac Models Alongside the New 24-inch One

Although the new 24-inch iMac with M1 is the one you should buy, but Apple is still selling the Intel models with 21.5 and 27-inch displays.

You Can Still Buy an Intel iMac from Apple in Both 21.5 and 27-inch Sizes

It seems as though Apple has replaced the 21.5-inch iMac entirely with the new 24-inch iMac model with M1, but that is not the case. Right now, Apple is selling the 27-inch Intel iMac alongside the 21.5-inch model. You can find both those computers at this link.

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions Have Gone Official, Will Launch in May

It makes sense why the 27-inch iMac with Intel processor is still available - Apple has not announced a replacement for it yet. But the existence of the 21.5-inch model raises some eyebrows but it too makes a little bit of sense, or not.

See, the 21.5-inch model on sale is not your regular 4K iMac. This model features a 7th-generation Intel processor, a 1080p display but tries to make up for it with the 256GB SSD. But the great thing here is the price (maybe). It starts at just $1,099 which makes it perfect for those who are looking to buy their first Mac without breaking their wallet completely.

Given how great the 24-inch iMac is, I believe the extra $199 are totally worth it. You get a larger display, a faster processor, amazing set of speakers and cameras, more. But, if you are not up for that at all, you have the 21.5-inch and the 27-inch iMac to fall back to.

You can read about the new iMac by checking out the post below: