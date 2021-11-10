Back 4 Blood November Update Unlocks All Cleaners From the Start, Introduces Balance Changes and More

A new Back 4 Blood update is now live on PC and consoles, introducing some welcome tweaks to the experience, balance changes, fixes and more.

The November update brings, among other things, some highly requested features, such as all Cleaners becoming available right from the start of the game, an option to disable in-game voice chat, health recovery inside Fort Hope and more.

All Cleaners are now immediately available to use. Players are no longer required to finish the The Devil’s Return – The Crossing campaign chapter to unlock Doc, Karlee, Hoffman, and Jim

Completing any campaign chapter now unlocks all previous chapters

In-Game Voice Chat can now be disabled in the Audio Options

Added mute icon to HUD for players with voice chat off or who have been muted

First Time User Experience now sends players directly to Fort Hope

Additional post-round statistics added for Swarm PvP

Added a “Mute All” button to the scoreboard in Swarm PvP

First aid cabinets now show a preview of how much health they heal

Players now recover health while inside Fort Hope This change does not affect players in the shooting range

Added the /all message command allowing players to send messages to the Global Chat Channel

The new Back 4 Blood also packs some Campaign Updates, which include some general tweaks, Card and Balance updates, and more.

CAMPAIGN UPDATES General Weapons no longer revert to their default loadout when continuing a run in Training (previously named “Solo Campaign”) Bots now use defibrillators more effectively Improved character behavior when dropping and picking up items in certain locations Flashbang now affects Common Ridden that are climbing on hit Ogres are no longer outlined for Karlee after burrowing underground Chapter Specific Updates Blue Dog Hollow: Bad Seeds – Destroying the nest in Nightmare difficulty now spawns an endless horde The Armory: The Handy Man – Bob’s Arm now appears in the scanning animation while the player has “Auto Select New Weapons” on Dr. Roger’s Neighborhood “Gather Research” objective adjusted to account for solo players

Card Updates Negative ammo capacity effects from cards now apply instantly after the card is drawn Batter Up – Melee Damage adjusted to 40% from 50% Brazen – Stamina efficiency adjusted to 20% from 30% Breakout – Decreased use time to 3 seconds from 4 seconds Face Your Fears – Adjusted to 2 Temporary Health from 3 Fresh Bandage – Now instantly applies its trauma heal effect when spawning into the safe room it is selected in Ignore The Pain – Now restores health instead of providing Temporary Health Inspiring Sacrifice – Heal decreased to 20 over 15 seconds from 25 over 20 seconds Mean Drunk – Melee Damage adjusted to 60% from 75% Meth Head – Stamina efficiency adjusted to 30% from 40% Money Grubbers – Now grants 3 bonus copper per stack (from 5) and a max bonus of 75 (from 100) Spikey Bits – Melee Damage adjusted to 20% from 25% True Grit – Heal increased to 10 from 8

Balance Updates Quick player-input movements are now smoother Rebalanced Supply Point rewards for all campaign chapters in all difficulties Adjusted Supply Points earned for completing the Speed Run objective Readjusted Abomination health values on Nightmare difficulty Players who are grabbed by a Crusher are now immune to friendly fire damage while grabbed and for 1.5 seconds after being released Removed pipe bombs from Mom and Karlee bot loadouts

Ridden Updates Breaker Reduced the melee recovery times by 1.5 seconds Reduced Leap recovery time by 1 second Reduced Leap cooldown to 3 from 5 seconds Reduced the bonus damage for Chest and Leg weakspots to 500 from 1000 Reduced the Taunt and Horde summon animation times by 0.5 seconds Reduced the Swarm Cloud shrink time to 75 seconds from 90 Breaker leap speed reduced to 1500 from 2000 Breaker Horde call reduced to 60 seconds from 120 Breaker weakspot bonus damage to 1000 from 2000 Ogre Health increased to 17000 from 16500 Chest weak spot extra damage reduced to 500 from 2000 Reeker Movement speed no longer slowed by bullets



The Back 4 Blood November update also introduces changes for the Swarm PvP mode, Controllers options, interface, and more. You can find the full update notes on the game's official website.

Back 4 Blood is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.