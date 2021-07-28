Back 4 Blood New Open Beta Trailer Showcases Co-Op and PvP Action
A new Back 4 Blood trailer has been shared online today, showing more of the upcoming Open Beta that will be held starting next week.
The new trailer, which can be watched below, shows off some of the features players will find in the Open beta, such as the Swarm PvP mode, some co-op action, and more.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4Epmnk8G4Q
Back 4 Blood Open Beta features
Two maps for the “Swarm” PvP mode
Two co-op maps to fight off Ridden with your friends
Play as Mom for the first time, as well as other Cleaners: Evangelo, Holly, Walker and Hoffman
Play as six different Ridden variants in “Swarm,” including the Bruiser, Retch, Hocker, Exploder, Crusher and Stinger
Various weapons to check out, cards to build decks and Ridden to slay
Explore the Fort Hope communal hub
Cross-play and cross-gen support
Last week, Turtle Rock Studios confirmed some of the exclusive features included in the Back 4 Blood PC version. Among them will be NVIDIA DLSS support, uncapped framerate, and more. The game will also support cross-platform play with consoles.
Late last year, I had the chance to try out Back 4 Blood during its closed alpha testing phase. Despite some roughness here and there, the game felt like a proper successor to the Left 4 Dead series.
In its current state, Back 4 Blood has all the makings of a great co-op first-person shooter and a worthy successor to the Left 4 Dead series. How much the new mechanics will improve the familiar formula remains to be seen, but even if things stay as they are, it is safe to say that Left 4 Dead has indeed come back to life. And not as a mindless zombie.
Back 4 Blood launches on October 12th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.
Back 4 Blood is a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. You are at the center of a war against the Ridden. These once-human hosts of a deadly parasite have turned into terrifying creatures bent on devouring what remains of civilization. With humanity's extinction on the line, it's up to you and your friends to take the fight to the enemy, eradicate the Ridden, and reclaim the world.
