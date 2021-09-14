Back 4 Blood New Trailer Focuses on Narrative Elements
A new Back 4 Blood trailer has been shared online today, showing more of the upcoming shooter by Turtle Rock Studios.
The new trailer, which can be watched below, focuses on the game's narrative elements, highlighting how the Cleaners are all that stands between normal people and the Devil Worm infested zombies.
Players all over the world had the chance to try out Back 4 Blood last month thanks to the open beta. Having had the chance to try out the game's closed alpha last year, I couldn't help but notice how the game has improved since.
Back in December, I felt pretty good about Back 4 Blood, and I can say that my time with the Beta only made me feel even better about the game. While it's still hard to say how everything will hold up in the final release, there is no denying that Back 4 Blood definitely has the potential to become a huge multiplayer sensation.
Back 4 Blood launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on October 12th.
Back 4 Blood is a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. You are at the center of a war against the Ridden. These once-human hosts of a deadly parasite have turned into terrifying creatures bent on devouring what remains of civilization. With humanity's extinction on the line, it's up to you and your friends to take the fight to the enemy, eradicate the Ridden, and reclaim the world.
