Back 4 Blood New Trailer Focuses on Narrative Elements

A new Back 4 Blood trailer has been shared online today, showing more of the upcoming shooter by Turtle Rock Studios.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, focuses on the game's narrative elements, highlighting how the Cleaners are all that stands between normal people and the Devil Worm infested zombies.

Players all over the world had the chance to try out Back 4 Blood last month thanks to the open beta. Having had the chance to try out the game's closed alpha last year, I couldn't help but notice how the game has improved since.

Back in December, I felt pretty good about Back 4 Blood, and I can say that my time with the Beta only made me feel even better about the game. While it's still hard to say how everything will hold up in the final release, there is no denying that Back 4 Blood definitely has the potential to become a huge multiplayer sensation.

Back 4 Blood launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on October 12th.