Back 4 Blood Closed Beta Peaked at Almost 100K Concurrent Users on Steam

Back 4 Blood, the highly anticipated spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, almost reached 100K concurrent users during this weekend's Closed Beta on Steam according to SteamDB.

This is definitely great news for the game developed by Turtle Rock Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive. The next weekend, gamers interested in Back 4 Blood will have the chance to freely access the beta test, which is practically guaranteed to produce much higher numbers.

Beyond Steam, though, Back 4 Blood will also be available on Game Pass from day one. Executive Producer Matt O’Driscoll expressed the studio's excitement for this possibility in an interview with GamesRadar.

Yeah… day one, launching on Game Pass. That's going to be kind of crazy, right? We need a player pool so that we've got matches going all the time. I think we've got that player pool from day one. I forget what the numbers are for Game Pass, but I think it's 20 million-plus users, right? They will have access to our game from day one, which is kind of mindblowing. I've never launched a game that's had that kind of accessibility from day one. It was kind of super cool for us, that we didn't have to pivot too much at all. There was no, 'oh hey, we're going on Game Pass but we've got to support this or we've got to do this'. It was like, the deal was struck, Microsoft wanted the game on Game Pass – but they wanted the game we were making.

Our own Francesco checked out the Back 4 Blood Closed Beta before it went public and reported positive vibes from his sessions.