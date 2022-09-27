Menu
Company

ATLUS Sues Shin Megami Tensei Imagine Online Revival Project Owners for $25,000

Ule Lopez
Sep 27, 2022, 03:25 AM EDT
ATLUS Shin Megami Tensei Imagine Online Revival

Shin Megami Tensei Imagine Online was an MMORPG that was part of the iconic SMT series. The game was released in 2008 and lasted for 9 years until its closure on May 24, 2016. After the untimely demise of the MMO, a fan-driven project known as ReImagine popped up, resurrecting the game. Unfortunately, it seems like ATLUS doesn't like this project one bit.

So, why is this? Well, as spotted by @MarshSMT, ATLUS launched a lawsuit against the creators of the ReImagine project. The lawsuit states that this project has "caused and will continue to cause irreparable damage to ATLUS unless restrained by [the New York District Court]." According to the suit, the company is now seeking to shut down ReImagine and receive $25,000 damages per DMCA violation.

Related StoryKai Powell
Soul Hackers 2 Review – You Wouldn’t Download A Jack Frost

So far, the company has succeeded at least on the former objective, as in a statement made by the owners of the project over on the ReImagine discord, it was revealed that the game would be shut down. The server and website for the Shin Megami Tensei Imagine Online revival project have both been brought down. You can see a screenshot of the statement below:

And yes, don't mistake the wording here, they went straight for a lawsuit instead of filing a DMCA takedown. Unfortunately, this also brings up negative ramifications for game preservation on its own because ATLUS winning the lawsuit could open up the way for more lawsuits to come against other MMO revival projects.

Now, it's important also to note that there is some additional semantics to consider here. For one, the lawsuit isn't going against the ReImagine project itself, it's going after its creators due to the creation of an identical website to the original Shin Megami Tensei Imagine Online site with their own copyright included. We'll report on this case as more details come to light.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order