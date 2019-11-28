ASUS ROG Phone Finally Gets Stable Android Pie Update

Last month, I made a post stating that the ASUS ROG Phone is unlikely to get Android 9 Pie. It turns out that I was wrong, and ASUS just began rolling it out for the ASUS ROG Phone. At a time when companies are all about Android 10, it feels a bit unsettling to talk about an Android Pie OTA update. Better late than never, I suppose. Here's the full changelog:

Upgraded system to Android P

Removed Page Marker, ZeniMoji, Report Location in Safeguard, weather animation setting, AI Charging

Removed the Yandex cloud operation of File Manager application

Upgraded Game Center to Armoury Crate with whole new design

Added “Adaptive brightness”, “Adaptive Battery”, “New notifications”, “Status bar icon manager”, “Screen recorder”, and “Local backup” in Settings

Upgraded Game Genie panel with new design and features

Added Android P “Swipe up on Home button” gesture

Support 24-hour forecast in Weather application

Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, and Weather applications

Redesigned volume control panel

Android Pie for the ASUS ROG Phone comes with build number v16.0410.1910.91 and weighs in at around 2GB. Like we've seen with the Android 10 update for the ASUS Zenfone 6 and Zenfone 5Z, the update removes some features such as Yandex cloud support from the File Manager app, Page Manager, ZeniMoji and more.

The ASUS ROG Phone is, after all, a 'gaming' smartphone, so we have a few game-centric changes as well. For starters, the Game Genie app gets a fresh coat of paint and new features and the Game Center app is now Armoury Crate. Some other stock apps such as mobile manager, contacts, file manager, etc. also get a redesign.

Not a lot of users have received the update yet, as it is a staged rollout. It means that the software is rolled out in batches, meaning that you may have to wait a bit longer for the upgrade. Alternatively, you can sideload the update by grabbing it from ASUS's website. ASUS hasn't hosted the Android Pie update on its website just yet, so keep an eye out for it.