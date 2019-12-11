Asus ROG Phone 2 is Down to Its Lowest Ever at $509.99 – Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8GB RAM, More

If you're into mobile gaming, you might be interested in our deal. Today, we have the mighty powerful Asus ROG Phone 2 available at an insanely low price for a limited time. That's right, the mobile gaming powerhouse is now available at its lowest ever at $509.99. If you're interested in getting it, spare no time and order it right now.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Available at $509.99 - Comes with Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8GB RAM, 120 Hz Display

Before we head over to the specifications and design of the ROG Phone 2, take note that the discount is only available for a limited time only. This means that the price drop will return to its original model soon. Henceforth, act fast and avail your share as soon as you can. Now, let's get down to the list.

Starting off with the design, the Asus ROG Phone 2 offers minimal bezels around the edges. The back of the device is shown with aggressive aesthetics which we all know gamers will come to love. The glowing logo and copper accents add another layer, complementing the design of the device.

The display of the ROG Phone 2 is where things get special. It features a whopping 120Hz refresh rate which will provide fluid user experience and something that is highly recommended for games. As for what';'s powering the device is the current behemoth of a processor - the Snapdragon 855 Plus coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. In addition, the massive 6,000mAh battery will allow for long gaming sessions.

The ROG Phone 2 is available at an insane 25 percent off, priced at $509.99 - the lowest it has ever been. Simply use the code: GBMPROG2 at the checkout and avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

It's a pretty neat device to own at this price. The processor can handle anything you throw at it and the design will definitely attract eyes around you. Again, the offer is very limited, so act fast.

This is all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on the discount? Are you willing to get the Asus ROG Phone 2? Let us know in the comments.