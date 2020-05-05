Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Release Date Possibly Leaked – Rumor

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date might have been leaked by a Scandinavian retailer.

Like Ubisoft’s recent major Assassin’s Creed release, we might very well be looking at a release for Valhalla this October. At least, if a recent listing from a small Scandinavian retailer is to be believed.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Not Mythology Focused, Devs Not Sweating God of War Comparisons

As posted on Reddit some hours ago, this retailer briefly listed the upcoming new Assassin’s Creed installment for a release on Friday, October 16th. Shortly after, however, the retailer changed the release frame to “coming 2020”. The post on Reddit isn’t accompanied by any proof, but the taken screenshots were provided and approved by the Reddit moderators.

We reached out to the Reddit user to ask for additional info and the screenshots he took before the release date was changed, and we can verify that the retailer had shortly listed Valhalla for a release on October 16, 2020.

Of course, retailers often list titles with a random or placeholder date, but with Ubisoft’s most recent installments in the series all releasing on a Friday in October, the date might very well be the real deal. Also, the fact that the retailer has since removed the date, does make this leak somewhat more credible. In addition, the poster confirmed to us that this particular retailer only adds games for pre-order once information is received from a publisher.

According to the Reddit user, he decided not to share the name of the retailer and the screenshots due to it possibly being harmful to the smaller retailer. As requested by the poster, we won't be sharing the name of the retailer, nor the the screenshots that were taken.

As with all rumors and ‘leaks’, however, please take the ‘information’ above with a pinch of salt for now.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was officially announced last week. Recent rumors suggest that Microsoft and Ubisoft will announce the game’s official release date later this week during Microsoft’s special third-party Xbox Series X showcase.