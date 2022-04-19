Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.5.1 Update Introduces Mastery Challenge Pack 2, Ostara Festival, Dawn of Ragnarok Improvements and More

A new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla title update is going live later today, introducing new content to the game as well as Dawn of Ragnarok expansion improvements and more.

The 1.5.1 update, which will go live today at 12 pm UTC/GMT, 1 pm CET, 7 am EST, 4 am PST, and 11 pm AEDT, will introduce the Master Challenge Pack 2, which includes three new shrines and a new boss fight. By completing the new challenges, players will be able to unlock the Valkyrie Armor set and all-new weapons among other things.

Added Mastery Challenge Pack 2 (Mastery Challenge: The Reckoning) to the game. Mastery Challenge offers the ultimate test of skill for combat, range, and stealth.

Pack 2 introduces 3 new shrines and culminates in a boss fight which tests your abilities in each aspect of combat. Unlock unique rewards, including the Valkyrie Armor set, all-new weapons, a tattoo set, and new settlement cosmetics.

Access requirements: To access Mastery Challenge Pack 2, players must be at least Power Level 221, have completed the Uninvited Guests main quest after reporting on Grantebridgescire and Ledecestrescire, and have completed the narrative quest from Mastery Challenge Pack 1.

The new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update also brings in-game support for the Ostara Festival, which will allow players to unlock even more new content.

Added in-game support for the Ostara Festival to the game. Available from April 21 through May 12.

Complete various activities to earn all-new weapons, available only during the festival.

Rewards include all-new weapons at Norvid’s shop and 50 free Opals via Ubisoft Connect.

Access requirements: Players must reach England and complete one of the first two narrative arcs (Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire) and have a settlement at Level 2 to participate in the Ostara Festival.

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.5.1 update also introduces tons of improvements and fixes for the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion and more. You can learn more about these improvements by heading over to the game's official website.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and Luna. You can learn more about the latest entry in the series by checking out my review.