Assassin’s Creed Valhalla “The Last Chapter” Arrives in December, New Game+ Not Happening

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has received an unusual amount of post-launch support, including the huge Dawn of Ragnarok expansion and The Forgotten Saga roguelike mode, but all good things must come to an end. Ubisoft has announced that one last Assassin’s Creed Valhalla content update, entitled The Last Chapter, will arrive in December. We don’t know much about this Ubisoft-Montreal-developed epilogue yet, other than it will “tie up some of the storylines developed throughout the game and offer closure to your time among the Raven Clan.” Here’s what you’ll need to accomplish to access The Final Chapter…

Complete the main storyline by pledging to all territories of England

Complete the mythical story arcs of Asgard and Jotunheim

Upgrade your settlement to level 5 and construct the Jomsviking barracks

Kill all targets of the Order of the Ancients and unveil its leader

Unfortunately, it’s not all good news. Ubisoft has revealed seasonal events will not be returning following The Last Chapter update.

“As Valhalla’s post-launch is coming to an end, we have some updates to share on production. We will no longer be running the time-limited festival events in Ravensthorpe. For those who did not have the chance to participate in the Yule, Ostara, Sigrblot, or Oskoreia Festivals, all rewards from past festivals will be available at all merchants located throughout England upon completing the quest The First Night of Samhain (Glowecestrescire arc). This will give you the opportunity to acquire rewards you might have missed out on in exchange for silver. We will also be adding brand-new rewards in this update as a thank you for your continued support!”

Also, unlike some past Assassin’s Creed titles, Valhalla won’t be getting a New Game+ option…

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been built as a unique Assassin’s Creed experience, one that is very different from its predecessors in its structure, offering new ways of engaging with the world and its characters. When investigating the implementation of New Game+, we realized that the depth of the game gave us limited options to make replayability unique and rewarding.”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Luna. The Last Chapter launches on December 6.