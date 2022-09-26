Menu
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.6.1 Offers New Tombs, Returning Spooky Festival, More

Nathan Birch
Sep 26, 2022, 05:33 PM EDT
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has dropped its latest update, and Ubisoft Montreal has cooked up a decent amount of new stuff to tackle. Included in this are new puzzle-focused Tombs of the Fallen and the Rune Forge building for Ravensthrope. In addition to that, a refreshed version of the spooky Oskoreia Festival will be returning later in October.

Here’s a rundown on the new content included in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ver. 1.6.1…

Tombs of the Fallen Pack 2

"The journey of Tombs of the Fallen comes to an epic conclusion in this all-new addition. Find your way through three mysterious tombs rigged with ancient traps and complex puzzles. Only the most dedicated adventurers will discover buried secrets from a fallen civilization. Observe and explore deep waters, molten lava, and Isu teachings to solve ancient puzzles and acquire lost treasures. Scattered throughout England, these tombs of discovery are available from the moment you unlock Ravensthorpe."

Added a New Settlement Building: Rune Forge

"Ravensthorpe has once again expanded! Construct the Rune Forge building and push the boundaries of gear customization. The Rune Forge can be built once Ravensthorpe has been upgraded to Level 4. With the Forge, you can turn the perks of your currently owned gear into new runes in exchange for silver. Explore the world of Valhalla to find more gear and turn their perks into valuable runes! Please note that the Rune Forge does not support items gained from the game's expansions. Runes can also be sold for silver at the Forge."

Oskoreia Festival

Available October 20 to November 10

"The veil of Oskoreia covers Ravensthorpe one more time. This October, take on the Wild Hunt of the Oskoreia Festival by defending your settlement from the threat of harmful spirits and prove the strength of the Raven Clan. In this free, limited-time event, you’ll find new activities, quests, and a wealth of new exclusive rewards. The Oskoreia Festival will be available from October 20 to November 10."

Of course, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ver. 1.6.1 also includes the usual array of bug fixes and small improvements. If you need to know about those, you can check out the full, unabridged patch notes here.

Ubisoft plans to finally bring the flow of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla content to an end with “The Last Chapter,” a free update arriving within the “coming months.”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Luna. Update 1.6.1 arrives tomorrow (September 27).

