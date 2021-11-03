Assassin’s Creed Valhalla New Trophy Set Hints at Upcoming Content

A new set of Assassin's Creed Valhalla trophies has gone live, hinting at future content coming to the game.

The new set, as reported by AccessTheAnimus, is called Tombs of the Fallen, and it challenges players with exploring said tombs, which are currently not available in the game. Tombs have been included in previous entries in the series as some sort of platforming challenge, so there's the chance that they may be coming back to the series in the future.

A new set of trophies has been added to #AssassinsCreed Valhalla and it seems to involve an upcoming piece of content called "Tombs of the Fallen"! Considering it involves at least three tombs to explore, could this be the official name for the Odin Runes dedicated content? pic.twitter.com/uSDIyAlx19 — AccessTheAnimus (@AccessTheAnimus) November 2, 2021

Assassin's Creed Valhalla received two big expansions earlier this year - Wrath of the Druids and Siege of Paris - and more will be coming next year. According to rumors circulating online, the next expansion will be called Dawn of Ragnarok and it will be set in Svartalfheim.

Of the two expansions released so far for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, I liked Wrath of the Druid way more than Siege of Paris, thanks to the new map, story, and characters. You can learn more about it by reading my review.

Wrath of the Druids is a more than worthy expansion to the latest entry in the series, featuring a new beautiful map to explore, an engaging story, charming characters, new abilities, and plenty of other new content in the form of new gear, abilities and cosmetics. The new mechanics don't fundamentally change how the game plays, so those who didn't like the main game to begin with will not change their mind with the expansion. Everyone else, however, will love every second of their time in Ireland as they did with their time in Norway and England.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.