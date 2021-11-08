Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Patch 1.4.0 to Introduce Tombs of the Fallen and More; Full Patch Notes Released

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to receive a new patch tomorrow that will introduce new content to the game as well as game improvements.

The 1.4.0 patch, which will go live tomorrow on PC and consoles, will introduce the Tombs of the Fallen, new puzzle-focused challenges located in England.

TOMBS OF THE FALLEN Added four new Tombs of the Fallen to the game. Four puzzle-focused tombs are waiting to be uncovered across England. Did someone say Odin Rune?

Unlock two new trophies/achievements upon completing one or three Tombs of the Fallen, respectively.

Access requirements: This content is available upon unlocking the settlement through the main storyline.

The new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla patch also adds support for the Oskoreia Festival, which will begin later this week and last until December 2nd, and three new skills.

OSKOREIA FESTIVAL – ODIN’S WILD HUNT Added in-game support for the Oskoreia Festival to the game. Available from November 11 through December 2.

New quests and activities, including horseback riding and a tournament against spirits.

New spooky rewards.

Access requirements: Players must reach England and complete one of the first two narrative arcs (Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire) and have a settlement at Level 2 to participate in the Oskoreia Festival. NEW SKILLS Perfect Parry: Parry LB/L1/Q in the nick of time to deal additional damage to the attacker.

Parry LB/L1/Q in the nick of time to deal additional damage to the attacker. Master Counter Roll: Adds a Hidden Blade strike while executing a Counter Roll.

Adds a Hidden Blade strike while executing a Counter Roll. Improved Bow Stun Finisher: Initiating the Bow Stun Finisher will now shoot arrows at all stunned enemies in view.

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.4.0 patch will also pack many game improvements, which you can find detailed below.

GAME IMPROVEMENTS Main Quests, World Events, and Side Activities Addressed: Unable to interact with AxeHead.

Unable to escort convey in quest “Old Friends,” marker did not move.

Cavalier/Heavy Cavalry stopped fighting when the player was mounted on a Horse and was further away.

Basim and Sigurd didn’t follow the player in Brewing Rebellion.

Quest NPC could be beneath the world in The Thegn of Lincoln.

Cordial Invitation couldn’t be started due to a dead NPC.

Orwig Neverdeath didn’t spawn in Hordafylke.

Couldn’t interact with NPC during Edmund’s Arrow world event.

Couldn’t defeat boss in Binding Fate due to them spawning underground.

“New Avenge Quest” celebration repeatedly appeared on the screen when looting or interacting with objects near the avenge corpse without picking up the quest.

Unable to pick up Arc of Elan in the longhouse.

“Exploration Area” did not disappear when tracking another quest.

Discovery Tour: Viking Age – Quest objective didn’t update in A Barter for Peace.

River Raids – Removed fish to balance ration availability.

Wrath of the Druids – Unable to interact with letter in Flann Sinna’s tent during Courting the Kings quest. Gameplay Addressed: BattleCry didn’t affect alpha animals during fights.

Missing vibration or haptic feedback on PS5 after version 1.3.2.

Level 2 Axe Fury did not receive intended ability modifiers.

Numerous NPC behavior issues.

Weapon perks not activating correctly or activating outside of their intended conditions.

Numerous clipping issues.

Some 1H swords could cost more to upgrade than others.

Animals didn’t go into the stunned stance emptying their defence bar with melee attacks.

Fish could be seen teleporting when fishing under certain conditions.

Helmets could still be displayed during some cutscenes, even when not intended.

Eivor was unable to perform a forward roll when jumping from a height using M&K.

Players can now toggle walk/run state during auto movement. UI/HUD Addressed: Numerous Menu Narration issues.

Numerous UI/HUD issues.

Constant New Quest alert since Title Update 1.3.1.

Discovery Tour: Viking Age – The Playtime in Discovery Tour is displayed as 0hrs in game menu.

Discovery Tour: Viking Age – Discovery Sites and Behind the Scenes pop-up is present during the intro cinematic in Seaworthy.

Level scaling options did not show the correct values for the River Raid section in the quest log. Graphics, Animation, and Audio Addressed: Numerous graphics, texture, animation, or lighting issues.

Numerous Colorblind mode issues.

Improvements to some raven textures. World Addressed: Instances of misplaced or floating objects or textures.

Instances where Eivor, NPCs, or the longship would get stuck. Performance and Stability Improved performance and stability

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.