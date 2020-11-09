Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Can’t Keep 4K@60FPS on an RTX 3090 GPU

Assassin's Creed Valhalla launches tomorrow and the Russian folks at GameGPU were able to publish their PC performance results. So far, things aren't looking great, at least on the high-end side.

The first video shows Assassin's Creed Valhalla struggling to stay above 60 frames per second at 4K and max settings on NVIDIA's most powerful graphics card, the $1499 GeForce RTX 3090. In fact, when Eivor enters a village the frame rate drops down to around 45 FPS, which is disappointing to say the least.

The second video shows an even more struggling GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, which is still a damn good graphics card performance-wise. However, Assassin's Creed Valhalla runs about 15 frames per second slower than the RTX 3090 on this one, which means you're down to around 30 frames per second in certain instances.

Now, it's worth mentioning that Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an AMD-optimized game, which could mean NVIDIA graphics card have a harder time than usual with it. Still, considering there are no fancy features like ray tracing, it is indeed quite a bit disappointing.

Ubisoft officially said the game will run at 4K and 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series X, while the PS5 will do upscaled 4K and 60 frames per second. However, it's likely that the graphics settings used here are going to be far lower than PC's Ultra preset, thus accounting for the difference.

As to the game itself, you'll find our Assassin's Creed Valhalla review in just a few hours from now. Meanwhile, you can check out below the PC gameplay footage we've captured from the final build.