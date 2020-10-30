Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Upscaled 4K On PS5, Several PS4 AC Games Not Backward Compatible

Earlier this week, Ubisoft dropped a blog post detailing how their various upcoming games will run on next-gen consoles, although it was filled with some frustratingly imprecise language. In most cases, games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6 were said to run at “4K at 60fps” on Xbox Series X and “4K and 60fps” on the PS5. That “and” got some concerned that it was an either-or thing – on PS5 the games would either run at 4K or 60fps. Well, in a statement to DualShockers a Sony rep clarified that wasn’t the case, although they created some new controversy…

I can confirm that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla runs at 4K at 60 fps on PS5 (upscaled 4K).

So yes, that seems to be confirmation that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and likely other Ubisoft games, will be upscaled, rather than native, 4K on the PS5. Now, before you Xbox fans start gloating too hard, there’s also a chance Ubisoft is upscaling on the Xbox Series X. The quality of upscaling has really improved in recent years, and it’s likely going to be a route many developers go down in order to devote as much processing power to basic visual fidelity.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Demon’s Souls, and Other Exciting Games Coming Out in November

Meanwhile, in other Ubisoft news, the company has revealed a number of titles, including several Assassin’s Creed games, won’t work on PS5 via backward compatibility. These games include, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy Pack, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles India, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles China, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Russia, Risk, Star Trek Bridge Crew, Werewolves Within, and Space Junkies.

This is rather odd, as Sony released a short list of PS4 games that wouldn’t work on the PS5 earlier this month, and none of these Ubisoft games were included. Is PS5 backward compatibility not all it’s cracked up to be? Or does Ubisoft just have a stricter definition of “compatible” than Sony?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches on November 10 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/X, and PS4, and November 12 or 19 on PS5, depending on where you live.