AMD's recently announced Ryzen Embedded V2000 CPUs have found a home inside ASRock iBOX Series Mini PCs. The processors which are technically SOCs, in terms of design, have been updated with Zen 2 cores and feature 7nm Vega graphics core for faster performance within embedded applications such as Thin Client, Mini PCs & Edge systems. One such application is ASRock's iBOX series which are now powered with the new Zen 2 embedded CPUs in a small form factor design.

ASRock iBOX-V2000 Series SFF Mini PCs Unveiled, Powered by AMD's Zen 2 Based Ryzen Embedded V2000 CPUs

AMD announced four SKUs as a part of its Ryzen Embedded V2000 lineup which includes two 6 core and two 8 core SOCs. The 8 core variants features 7 Vega compute units or 448 cores while the 6 core variant features 6 Vega compute units or 384 cores. The 8 core variants also feature a four MB L2 cache while the 6 core variants come packed with 3 MB of L2 cache.

ASRock's iBOX-V2000 Mini PC lineup comes in two flavors. The top variant is the iBox-V2000M that features a Ryzen Embedded V2718 CPU which features 8 cores and 16 threads based on the Zen 2 core architecture. The chip has clock speeds rated at 1.7 GHz base and 4.15 GHz boost. There's a 4 MB L2 cache along with 7 Vega compute units which are clocked at up to 1600 MHz. The TDP of the chip is rated at 10-25W (cTDP).

The second variant is the iBOX-V2000V which features the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2516 CPU with a total of 6 cores and 12 threads. The chip features a base clock of 2.1 GHz and a boost clock of 3.95 GHz. It comes packed with 3 MB of L2 cache, 6 Vega compute units running at a clock speed of 1500 MHz and a configurable TDP of 10-25W.





The ASRock iBOX-V2000 (AMD Ryzen Embedded) series can be configured with dual-channel DDR4-3200 MHz memory with capacity support of up to 64 GB (32 GB per SO-DIMM). Expansion slots on the SFF PC include 2 M.2 slots, one of which is for wireless connectivity (PCIe x1) and the other is for SSDs (M2280 PCIe x4). Storage also includes a single SATA 3.0 port. There are two Ethernet ports on the iBOX, one has a 2.5G switch while the other has a 1G switch. Audio is powered by a Realtek ALC233 controller. I/O on the MiniPC includes 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C), 1 audio jack, and 1 COM RS-232 port on the front.











Rear panel I/O includes a single HDMI 2.0a, DP 1.2a, 2 USB 2.0 ports, and a DC Jack. Power to the PC is provided through a 12V-19V DC-In Jack (90W power adapter). The outer chassis is made out of aluminum and ASRock includes VESA and Wall mounting kits for easy installation in offices and home setups. ASRock also has seperate 4x4 motherboards available with AMD's Ryzen Embedded V2000 CPUs. There's no word on the prices of these products.