AMD Announces Ryzen Embedded R2000 SOCs With Zen+ CPU & Vega Graphics, 10 Years Planned Availability

Today, AMD reveals the Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series, a second-gen mid-range system-on-chip (SoC) processor line optimized for a large spectrum of industrial and robotics systems, machine vision, Internet of Things (IoT), and thin-client supplies.

AMD launches Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series with superior performance and efficiency for use in industrial, machine vision, IoT, and thin-client markets

AMD's Ryzen Embedded R2000 processors can power as many as four different displays in radiant 4K resolution. Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series offers two times the core count and produces a substantial performance increase compared to the previous generation, with the new R2515 model displaying up to 81% higher processor and GPU performance than the comparable R1000 series CPUs. Also, performance-per-watt efficiency is optimized utilizing "Zen+" core architecture with AMD Radeon graphics for affluent and adaptable multimedia abilities.

The new Ryzen Embedded R2000 series CPUs are scalable to as many as four Zen+ processor cores across eight threads and offer 2MB of L2 and 4MB of L3 cache. System designers will find the ultimate configuration with power and performance from a single processing platform.









AMD's new R2000 series supports 3200 MT/s DDR4 dual-channel memory and expanded input and output connectivity. The new series is expected to deliver 50% more memory bandwidth and twice the amount of I/O connectivity to the previous R1000 processors.

For industrial applications like robotics and machine vision as well as thin clients and mini-PCs, the Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series raises the bar on performance and functionality,” “The Embedded R2000 Series provides system designers with more performance, optimized power, and better graphics, all with a seamless upgrade path. — Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president, and general manager, Adaptive & Embedded Computing Group, AMD

Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series Product Specifications Model No. TDP

Range Core / Thread

Count GPU

CU Base CPU

Frequency L2

Cache L3

Cache Estimated

Availability R2544 35-54W 4 / 8 8 3.35 GHz 2 MB 4 MB October 2022 R2514 12-35W 4 / 8 8 2.1 GHz 2 MB 4 MB October 2022 R2314 12-35W 4 / 4 6 2.1 GHz 2 MB 4 MB -- R2312 12-25W 2 / 4 3 2.7 GHz 1 MB 2 MB --

Key Features and Benefits from the new AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series

Power up to four independent displays in crisp 4K resolution leveraging DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0b, or eDP 1.3 interfaces

A broad set of high-speed peripherals and interfaces with up to 16 lanes of PCIe Gen3, 2x SATA 3.0, and 6 USB ports (USB 3.2 Gen2 and 2.0)

OS support includes Microsoft Windows 11/10, and Linux Ubuntu LTS

The AMD Secure Processor supports enterprise-class security features to help protect sensitive data and validate code before it is executed, and AMD Memory Guard for real-time DRAM memory encryption

Planned product availability extends up to 10 years, providing customers with a long-lifecycle support roadmap

The AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series is currently on display at the AMD booth (Hall 3A, Stand 239) at Embedded World 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany, until the 23rd.

News Source: VideoCardz