2022 MacBook Air to Come With Off-White Bezels, M2 Chip, MagSafe, iMac-Like Colors, More

Apple recently announced its high-end 2021 MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips housed in a new design. The new MacBook Pro models will be available to users starting next week. So far, we are hearing the good as far as performance is concerned but the notch at the top has divided the audience in favor or against. Nonetheless, it's never too early to start speculating what the next MacBook might have in store. We are now hearing that the 2022 MacBook Air models will feature off-white bezels and a new keyboard with the company's M2 chip and much more.

Rumored 2022 MacBook Air to Come in a Thinner Design With Multiple Color Options, M2 Chip With More GPU Cores, MagSafe Technology

The news comes from Dylandkt who shared on Twitter that the upcoming 2022 MacBook Air will feature a design much similar to the recently launched 2021 MacBook Pro models. However, it will be thinner than the Pro models and will not come with a fan. In addition, it will be offered in a wide range of color options similar to the 24-inch iMac and off-white bezels unlike the Pro models with black bezels. The keyboard will be the same color as the bezels.

The port situation, on the other hand, will be quite different than that of the new 2021 MacBook Pro models. The 2022 MacBook Air models will feature USB-C ports but no SD Card slot and HDMI which will mark it different from the Pro models. Other than this, the rumored MacBook Air is also said to feature a 1080p webcam and full-sized function keys which we have seen earlier on the new MacBook Pro models.

Lastly, the leaker also suggested that the 2022 MacBook Air will feature Apple's M2 chip which will offer enhanced performance compared to the current M1 chip. However, the performance will not compete against the recently unveiled M1 Pro and M1 Max because it will be oriented towards low-power devices. The 2022 MacBook Air is also stated to feature the new MagSafe technology and will come with a 30W power adapter.

The upcoming MacBook (Air) will release in the middle of 2022. It will have MagSafe, a 1080p webcam, USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, and no fans. There will be color options similar to the iMac 24. The bezels and keyboard will be an off white with full sized function keys. — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 21, 2021

It was previously coined that the 2022 MacBook Air would feature a notch like the Pro models. As for the M2 chip, it was pointed that the CPU cores will remain the same at eight but GPU cores might increase to nine or ten. While the mini-LED display might be a possibility, the ProMotion display is highly unlikely. Moreover, Apple could allegedly rename the Air as "MacBook."

This is all there is to it, folks. Would you consider the 2022 MacBook Air or the recently launched Pro models? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.