New MacBook Air to Launch in the Second Half of 2022 With M2 Chip and a New Design

Apple is gearing up to launch a new version of its MacBook Air later this year. The new MacBook Air will potentially feature an updated design with slimmer bezels along with upgraded internals. While rumors related to the machine have been inconsistent when it comes to the launch timeframe, a new report suggests that the new MacBook Air is set to launch in the second half of 2022. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Upcoming MacBook Air to Launch in the Second Half of 2022 With a Bigger Display and Additional Color Options

A new report shared by DigiTimes suggests that Apple will launch a new MacBook Air in the second half of 2022. The new report is in line with the timeframe that Mark Gurman shared earlier this month. The report reads:

Mac Studio Reviews are Out: Apple’s Fastest Chip in a New Form Factor

Apple's MacBook series are high-end consumer devices, but can also be regarded as a business notebook model as they are favored by many companies or office workers, the sources indicated, adding that hot sales of MacBook Pro released in late 2021 have lingered into the first quarter of 2022, with shipment volumes higher than expected, and new MacBook Air set for launch in the second half of the year is expected to add further sales momentum.

The upcoming MacBook Air is expected to feature a slightly bigger 13.6-inch display against the current 13.3 model, according to display analyst Ross Young. Other than this, it is also rumored that the MacBook Air will feature an M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and a 9-core and 10-core GPU. While the number of CPU cores is the same, it will feature speed and efficiency improvements. Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the new MacBook Air will feature an upgraded M1 chip but no further details have been shared.

We are expecting the new MacBook Air to feature an all-new design with additional color options. Kuo also speculates that the Macbook Air will not feature a mini-LED display which will keep its price at bay. We will share more details on the machine as soon as further information is available.

Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.