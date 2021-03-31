Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Slated to Arrive in the “Next Several Months” at an In-Person Event

We have heard a lot in the past that Apple is working on a mixed reality headset. The company has filed numerous patents in the past that details the company is indeed researching the idea. Now, we are hearing that the company is looking to announce its mixed reality headset at an in-person event. The event will be held in the "next several months" for the launch of Apple's mixed reality headset, according to the source. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject and what can we expect from Apple's mixed reality headset.

Apple Will Launch its Mixed Reality Headset in the "Next Several Months"

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will unveil its mixed reality headset in the next several months at an in-person event. The news was shared in a newsletter that highlighted the future of the WWDC conference format. He shared that Apple aims to launch a mixed reality headset in the "next several months." If the news is true, the mixed reality headset will be Apple's biggest announcement since 2015 when the Apple Watch was released.

Sometime in the next several months, the company is poised to announce a mixed reality headset, its first major new device since 2015. If possible, Apple won't want to make such a critical announcement at an online event. It wants employees, the media, its partners and developers in the room.

This is not the first time Mark Gurman is sharing his views on the augmented or virtual reality headset by Apple. However, the release frame of the headset was scarcely discussed. What we do know from the rumors and leaks is that the mixed reality headset will be oriented towards a specific niche of developers with a high-end price. However, the launch of the mixed reality headset is now slated to arrive in the "next several months."

There are speculations that Apple will pre-announce the headset which will give room to developers to prepare their share of input. This is evident when the company announced its custom Silicon for the Mac. Other rumors pertaining to the mixed reality launch are that it will feature an 8K display, eye-tracking, and a dozen of cameras for tracking movement. In addition, the company will release a standard or mainstream augmented reality headset.

That's all there is to the launch of Apple's headset. We will share more details on the story as soon as we have more information. Share your views with us in the comments section below.