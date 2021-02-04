Apple Glass Could Cost Customers $3,000, With Design Similar to a Traditional VR Headset & 8K Video Support

More news surrounding ‘Apple Glass,’ the company’s rumored AR headset, or wearable, whichever terms suits you, has surfaced today, revealing what exactly we would have to pay. According to the details, Apple could have ambitious plans with this product, even if it means customers will have to fork over a small fortune for it.

Apple Glass Could Feature More Than a Dozen Cameras for Tracking Movement and Showing Real-Time Data to the Wearer

According to The Information, a source has ‘direct knowledge’ of Apple’s plans. Apparently, we could see a device that features more than a dozen cameras. Why would there need to be ample sensors for this head-mounted wearable? To provide real-time data to the wearer while also showing two 8K displays, delivering a ‘real-life’ viewing experience. Additional details state that the device is in its later development stages and could be shipped at an undisclosed month in 2022.

Just yesterday, Apple’s AR-focused wearable was said to release during Q1, 2022, but the report mentioned that the device itself could cost upwards of $500 to make. While it didn’t provide details on how much the customer would have to pay, this fresh report claims that it could cost $3,000. That’s a large chunk of change you’ll have to fork over, and the strange thing is that previous reports have mentioned that the head-mounted wearable will be lightweight. The lack of weight was most likely the reason for the delay, as engineering a product that’s feature-enriched simultaneously will be a challenge.

However, over here, the report states that the design of the Apple Glass is like the other VR headsets, so we’re assuming that it will have some bulk to it. Apple may be working on two variations of its AR-focused headsets, but whether or not the company releases both is unclear. The headset will also have LiDAR sensors like the one found on the latest iPad Pro models. The headset will also reportedly feature interchangeable headbands and support spatial audio technology, similar to what’s present on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

Fueling the headset will apparently be a custom Apple silicon, which isn’t surprising given a majority of the company’s product line features some form of in-house chip. Do keep in mind that while all these details sound exciting, the final product could be vastly different from what you’re reading at this time. Like always, we’ll provide our readers with timely updates on the matter, so stay tuned for more.

News Source: The Information