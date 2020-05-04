Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad 7 is Just $250 Right Now, Grab it While it’s Hot!

You can pick up a brand new iPad 7 complete with 32GB of storage and Wi-Fi capabilities for a low price of just $250.

The 2020 iPad Pro was announced a while back, then came the new iPhone SE, today the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Needless to say that it's Apple-update season. In all the noise we're seeing some pretty sharp deals crop up as well, like this one on the seventh-generation iPad for just $250.

The iPad 7 represents insane value for money at its price point. It has a 10.2-inch Retina display, a powerful A10 Fusion chip inside, Apple Pencil support, Touch ID, a wonderful set of cameras, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and 10 hours of battery life. It's a complete package for a low price of just $329. But Apple believes everyone should have a slice of iPad for an even lower price, therefore you can grab the entry level tablet for a slick price of just $250, representing an instant savings of $80.

10.2-Inch Retina Display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11AC Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning Connector for charging and accessories

Support for smart keyboard and Apple Pencil

Deals like this are very rare and don't come around often. It's recommended that you pick up this tablet right now before you end up paying full price for it. And while you are here, please make sure you check out more variants of the iPad for the same model. You might even end up saving more money if you dig in deeper.

Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $329, now just $250

