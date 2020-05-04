Google Pixel 2 for $129 in Kinda Blue Color is a Super Money-Saving Deal

Google Pixel 2 smartphone, fully unlocked and renewed with 64GB capacity is currently selling for a low price of $129.

Grab Google’s Legendary Pixel 2 Flagship Phone for a Low Price of $129 in Renewed Capacity

Throwing all your money on a brand new flagship might not be a good idea at times. If you go back a couple of years, you’ll be surprised how phones that once commanded $500+ price ranges are sitting way snuggly under that threshold. Things start to get even more exciting when you start to look into the renewed section of Amazon too.

Right now, Amazon is selling the Google Pixel 2 renewed and fully unlocked for a low price of $129, in Kinda Blue with 64GB of onboard storage. In case you are wondering what a renewed device is:

Renewed products work and look like new. These pre-owned products have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. Box and accessories (no headphones included) may be generic. Wireless devices come with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee

The Google Pixel 2 launched to mixed reviews, but it came with the Google promise of a stock Android experience and a camera that puts a lot of others to shame. This model features a 5-inch AMOLED display, a USB-C port for fast charging, Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM which is more than enough for daily tasks. In fact, these specs are better than a lot of mid-range phones available in the market, and for $129 they are totally worth it.

Renewed devices are always available in limited quantities therefore it would be wise to make your move fast if you want to secure a phone for yourself.

Buy Google Pixel 2 GSM/CDMA Unlocked (Kinda Blue, 64GB) (Renewed) - $129

