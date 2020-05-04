New MacBook Pro is out which means the older one is getting a discount, and the base model can be yours with $100 off.

Save $100 on the Previous-Generation 13-inch MacBook Pro With Butterfly Keyboard, Yours for Only $1,199

The new MacBook Pro finally makes the jump to the Magic Keyboard, resurrecting the tried and tested scissor switches that are known to last long and remain durable. If you don't care about any of that stuff and want a notebook that just works, then the previous-generation MacBook Pro will serve you fine. And right now it can be yours with a $100 discount for the entry model, bringing the price down to a cool $1,199.

The notebook on sale features a 1.4GHz, 8th-generation processor that is still available with the 2020 model. You get the same Retina display, same Touch Bar, same Thunderbolt 3 ports, same design, except you miss out on the Magic Keyboard. But if you have read this far already, then it's fairly obvious that the keyboard is not a priority for you.

Keep in mind that this model features 128GB of SSD instead of 256GB that comes as standard on the newer model. Then again, you already saw this one coming.

Here's a full list of specs of the model on sale:

Quad-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645

Ultrafast SSD

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life

802.11AC Wi-Fi

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

Force touch trackpad

It is highly likely that once this notebook sells out, more won't be in stock, so get your order in immediately if you are looking to save $100 on a pretty capable notebook.

Buy New Apple MacBook Pro (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) - Silver - Was $1,299, now just $1,199

