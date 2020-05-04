11-inch iPad Pro for $699 is a Crazy Good Deal [Free Shipping Included]

Amazon is selling the 11-inch iPad Pro (2018 model) with 64GB of storage and Space Gray color for just $699, representing a $100 discount.

2018 iPad Pro is a Solid $100 Off for Limited Time, Comes in Space Gray, 64GB of Storage and Wi-Fi Capabilities

Though the 2020 iPad Pro has been around for quite some time now, but the 2018 model offers excellent value for money. That is partly due to the fact that the newer tablet does not boast significant changes, and right now the older model is cheaper to buy, and even more so if you go for the entry model iPad Pro with 11-inch display.

The model on sale used to sell for a price of $799, but right now you can pick it up for a cool $699. For that money, you get a tablet that features Wi-Fi capabilities, 64GB of storage and a wonderful Space Gray finish for the ultimate stealthy look.

You also get the powerful A12X Bionic processor that beats most powerful laptops in terms of power. Then there’s that gorgeous Liquid Retina display with Face ID and True Tone. If that doesn’t appease you then you will be pleased to learn that this tablet features a USB-C port to connect external drives, action cameras, drone to copy photos, videos and files. Connect an iPhone to that USB-C port and you will be charging up on the go.

The 2018 iPad Pro features a set of cameras that is better than most phones out there too. Whether you are going to take a selfie (not in public) or scan documents, the iPad Pro will handle everything like a champ.

Since the tablet runs Apple’s latest software update - iPadOS - therefore you can expect it to do all the things which the 2020 iPad Pro does, too. That is actually a big deal, especially when you realize that you can latch onto the tablet for up to 5 years and still receive latest software update.

At the time of writing, Amazon says that the iPad Pro will be back in stock on 31st of May, which is the end of this month. But the good news is that if you get your order in, you’ll be securing yourself an amazing tablet at a discounted price.

Was $799, now just $699

