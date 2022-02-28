Apple Watch Series 8 to House Faster Chip and Enhanced Activity Tracking, Series 3 to be Discontinued

Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 7 with quite a handful of changes and a larger 41mm and 45mm display. While a new boxier design was expected last year, it seems Apple will hold it off for some time. Today, we have heard that the Apple Watch Series 8 will bring major updates to the Activity Tracker and a faster chip that will power all models. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple to Launch Three Models of Apple Watch Series 8 With a Faster Chip and Enhanced Activity Sensor

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, Apple is expected to launch three new models of the Apple Watch Series 8 later this year. To be precise, the company will announce the updated Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8, and an entry-level Apple Watch which is presumed to be a 'rugged; model. Gurman suggests that this year will be "the biggest in the history of the Apple Watch since the original model," even though there will no new sensors for health and fitness.

I think this year will be the biggest in the history of the Apple Watch since the original model. I'm looking for three new models this fall: an Apple Watch Series 8, an Apple Watch SE and an Apple Watch geared toward extreme sports. I wouldn't expect any major new health sensors this year, besides the possible inclusion of the oft-discussed body temperature feature. But look out for major updates to activity tracking and faster chips across the board.

While Apple is spending millions on research and development, we are not expecting the company to bring a blood pressure or blood sugar sensor for the Series 8. However, there is a possibility that the company will bring a body temperature sensor this year.

Gurman also believes that Apple will discontinue the Apple Watch Series 3 this year which has been on discount for some time as it is being sold as an affordable model. Other than this, the design of the wearable will most probably remain the same as the company increased the display size last year. What this means is that the company could rock the same design for a bit longer. However, nothing can be said for certain at this point as the final word rests with the company.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.