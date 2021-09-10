Kuo: Apple Watch Series 8 Will be Able to Take Your Temperature and Detect Fever

Apple is set to host its iPhone 13 launch event on September 14 alongside the Apple Watch Series 7. However, we are already hearing details on the 2022 wearable from Apple. The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to feature a body temperature measurement feature that will transform the smartwatch into a thermometer. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Watch Series 8 to House a Body Temperature Measurement Sensor to Detect Fever and More

The latest news comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, citing that he has high hopes for the 2022 Apple Watch. The new body temperature measurement feature on the Apple Watch Series 8 will allow users to detect fever and other common symptoms for illness (via MacRumors). This is not the first time that we are hearing details on Apple looking to include a body temperature measurement sensor with the Apple Watch in 2022.

Epic vs. Apple Ruling Reveals Latter Must Allow App Store to Direct Users to Third-Party Payment Options

The Apple Watch is a very capable device and it keeps on getting better with every release. It not only allows the best in class compatibility with other Apple products, but it also aids in proper health and fitness tracking. In addition, we have heard countless times how the Apple Watch saved the lives of individuals. To be fair, the temperature sensor on the Apple Watch Series 8 would prove to be quite useful as it would provide you with constant updates on the temperature.

The Apple Watch gained the ECG app, blood oxygen monitor, fall detection, and now we are expecting the company to debut the blood pressure sensor with the Apple Watch Series 7. If Kuo's words have any heft in them, we might see the body temperature measurement sensor with the Apple Watch Series 8 next year.

Other than this, Ming-Chi Kuo also coins that future AirPods will be able to provide health management functions. However, no exact time frames were mentioned. We will share more details on Apple's plans for the Apple Watch Series 8 and AirPods as soon as we have further information on the subject. Apple will host the California Streaming event on September 14, so be sure to stick around for our extensive coverage.

Share your views with us regarding a temperature measurement sensor in Apple Watch in the comments.