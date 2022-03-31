Apple to Potentially Sign a Chinese Chipmaker for iPhone Storage Chips

Apple might be looking to add a new supplier to its list for the iPhone's flash storage chips. A new report suggests that Apple will buy flash memory chips from a Chinese supplier for the first time. Currently, the company buys a major portion of flash memory from two Japanese companies: Western Digital and Kioxia. Now, the company is looking to add a new supplier to its list for iPhone's storage chips. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Could Sign a Chinese Supplier For the iPhone's Flash Storage Chips

The two Japanese companies are in a partnership and were hit with contamination last month which lead the production to decrease significantly. However, Apple was able to compensate for the supply with increased orders to Samsung and SK Hynix. The incident potentially prompted Apple to sign up new suppliers.

Apple Enhances Its Supply Chain for Custom 5G Modems for 2023 iPhone Models

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is considering adding a new Chinese supplier for the first time for the iPhone's flash storage.

The iPhone maker is now testing sample NAND flash memory chips made by Hubei-based Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., [sources] said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. Apple’s been discussing the tie-up with Yangtze, owned by Beijing-backed chipmaking champion Tsinghua Unigroup Co., for months though no final decisions have been made.

If Apple goes ahead with its plans to add a new supplier from China, it could pose an issue for the company due to political concerns. However, the plans are at an early stage at the moment and things could move differently in the future. Nonetheless, we will keep you guys updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around for more details.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on Apple adding a new iPhone storage supplier from China? Share your views with us in the comments.