Apple Enhances Its Supply Chain for Custom 5G Modems for 2023 iPhone Models

Apple is gradually transitioning from Intel chips to its custom silicon with the launch of new Macs. Moreover, the company is also making great strides in diversifying the supply chain for its custom-designed 5G modems for future iPhones. According to a new report, Apple is in the early discussions with new suppliers regarding backend orders for its custom 5G modems for future iPhones. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Will Potentially Move Away From Qualcomm as a Supplier For 5G Modems

DigiTimes report that Apple is negotiating with ASE Technology and SPIL to package its custom 5G modem chips. The report mentions that both suppliers have been partners of Qualcomm for packaging 5G modems for the iPhone. This includes the Snapdragon X65 5G RF modem manufactured by Samsung.

Apple is estimated to ship at least 200 million new iPhones in 2023, and will surely rely on multiple partners to handle backend processing of its in-house 5G modem chips and RF transceiver ICs, based on its regular supply chain management policy for its devices, the sources added.

TSMC is also in the works to begin manufacturing modem chips for 2023 iPhones. Apple and TSMC are also gearing up for trial production of 5nm custom modem chips and shift to advanced 4nm technology for mass production. In addition to this, TSMC is also working on 4nm processors for the iPhone 14 while 2023 iPhone and iPad models will feature a 3nm A-series chip. It was also previously covered that the iPhone 14 models could feature an even better battery life thanks to 6nm 5G RF chips.

Apple has been planning for some time and the coming years would only show the results of research and development. The latest move will allow Apple to move away from Qualcomm as a supplier for connectivity modems. This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on Apple's future ambitions when it comes to its custom-designed chips? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.