Apple’s Chip Expert Joins Samsung as Director for New Packaging Solution Center

Apple's transition to its custom Silicon has gradually transformed the computer industry. The company recently announced the second generation of its M-series processor with the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. In addition, the company plans to introduce powerful variants of the M2 chip in the near future. Now, a chip expert who worked with Apple for the past nine years has left the company and joined Samsung. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's Chip Expert Joined Hands With Rival Company Samsung as Director For a New Packaging Solution Center

According to a new report from Business Korea. Kim Woo-Pyeong worked at Apple for the past nine years after taking his leave from Texas Instruments and Qualcomm. The report suggests that Kim was a semiconductor expert but no roles and responsibilities have been mentioned. He parted ways with Apple to join the rival company Samsung.

No details on the employee and his work at Apple have been mentioned. Apple uses a wide range of chips in its devices. From ultrawideband chips to the A-series and M-series processors, Apple's transition to its custom silicon took years of research and development. It is also rumored that the company is also working on its custom 5G modems for 2023 iPhones.

Kim will take over as Samsung's director for a new packaging solution center. We have previously observed that Samsung is directly competing against the likes of TSMC and Apple. The company has even started production for 3nm chips using a brand-new transistor architecture.

Out of all the companies, Samsung holds strong when it comes to competing against the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Nonetheless, it is great to see how Apple and Samsung are rivals yet cooperative when it comes to business. Samsung is also one of the major suppliers of OLED displays to Apple alongside LG and BOE.

