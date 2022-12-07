Apple is Confirmed to Buy Chips From TSMC’s Arizona Plant

It was reported that TSMC would supply Apple with its latest chips from its Arizona plant which is currently under construction. Today, Tim Cook confirmed that Apple plans to buy chips from TSMC factories in Arizona. Scroll down to read more details on the subject and what you should expect.

Tim Cook Confirms Apple Will Buy Chips For Future Devices From TSMC's Arizona Plant

According to a new report from CNBC, Apple plans to purchase chips from TSMC's Arizona plant. Cook was in Arizona alongside U.S. President Joe Biden at the announcement of TSMC's investments in the states. Cook stated, "thanks to the hard work of so many people, these chips can be proudly stamped Made in America."

Today is only the beginning. Today we're combining TSMC's expertise with the unrivaled ingenuity of American workers. We are investing in a stronger brighter future, we are planting our seed in the Arizona desert. And at Apple, we are proud to help nurture its growth.

TSMC was previously reported to manufacture 4nm chips for Apple in the United States when it opens in 2024. The supplier is responsible for almost all of the chips that Apple uses in its iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices. At this point, Apple chips are being manufactured in Taiwan. TSMC is building two factories in Arizona as Apple aims to move production to the United States. TSMC's first plant will open in 2024 and will reportedly begin production of 4nm chips. The second plant will open in 2026 which will potentially enhance production capacity. Altogether, the supplier plans to spend $40 billion on the move.

As for potential production capacity, TSMC will manufacture 20,000 wafers per month with a third of the output reserved for Apple. The supplier also plans to enhance the chip manufacturing technology and move towards the production of 3nm chips for Apple's future devices.

What are your thoughts on the subject? Let us know in the comments section below.