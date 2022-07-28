Apple Opening a New Development Site in Israel to Develop Mac Chips

Apple's transition to its custom silicon is almost complete as it announced the second generation of its M-series of chips. The company is gradually expanding its efforts in the development of the future Mac chips. According to the latest, Apple is launching a new site in Jerusalem, Israel to develop future Mac chips. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple to Develop Future Mac Chips in Israel

The announcement was made on LinkedIn by Elad Wertheimer who is responsible for Apple silicon talent sourcing (via Times of Israel). The new facility in Israel will take part in various flagship projects with "future processors for the Mac" as the main objective. The company has already started recruiting employees for the new site.

The company has spent years on the research and development of its custom chips and the it does not plan to stop. We are looking at annual upgrades with the M-series of chips. The company already operates research and development sites in Herzliya and Haifa. The company employs nearly 2,000 people in the region. Apple's senior vice president of hardware and technology, Johny Scrouj is in charge of setting up the development centers in Israel.

Through Israeli development, Apple manages and streamlines the data storage technology in a range of devices: Wireless communication components for the Apple Watch, as well as the integrated circuits that were developed in Israel, and the jewel in the crown: the Israeli team played a central role in developing the premium version of the company's flagship M1 processor, including the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips designed to support premium Mac computers such as MacBook Pro and MacBook Studio. These chips were built here in Israel while working with other teams worldwide, including at the headquarters in Cupertino.

Apple is gradually increasing its presence in Isreal with major operations such as silicon and semiconductor design, engineering, and testing. It was also reported that Apple's team in Israel was directly involved in the development of the M1 chip. The company recently released the new M2 chip alongside the redesigned MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The new chip brings enhanced performance while being more power efficient.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the subject? Let us know in the comments section below.