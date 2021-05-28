AirPods Pro 2 to Feature Updated Motion Sensors, With a Focus on Fitness Tracking, for a 2022 Release

The AirPods Pro 2 have not been in the rumor circulation frequently, likely because the AirPods Pro are doing extremely well, and Apple might not feel to release the new ones as early. Well, according to a new report, you will be right on that account, as the next-generation wireless earbuds are expected launch release in 2022. However, the successor to the original ‘Pro’ models will come with more features, as you will read on about shortly.

As for the Design, Apple Is Rumored to Have Tested the AirPods Pro 2 With No Stem

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s has not reported on the design of the AirPods Pro 2 but does state that in 2022, it will include motion sensors coupled with fitness tracking features. It is unclear if these fitness tracking features will be in the form of direct hardware embedded in the AirPods Pro 2 or just exclusive software for the iPhone or iPad that users can tweak based on how much they exercise.

Even though there was no talk on the AirPods 2 design, a previous report mentions that the successor to the AirPods Pro will sport a more compact design. However, that same report said that we should expect them in the second half of this year, not 2022. Since Gurman has a better track record, we will lean on his side for now and wait for more updates.

Do these added features mean the AirPods Pro 2 will be pricier than the AirPods Pro? According to a tipster, Apple will stick to the same $249 launch price as the original AirPods Pro, and there will be other advantages too, such as slightly better battery life and improved Active Noise Cancellation. The tipster also said that we should expect a release in Q4, 2021, or Q1, 2022.

While Bloomberg has not mentioned in which quarter we should expect an AirPods Pro 2 launch, we will keep our eyes open for next year’s first quarter and see if Apple has any plans for an unveiling. Like always, our readers will be informed in due time, so stay tuned.

News Source: Bloomberg