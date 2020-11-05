AirPods 3 Allegedly Smile for the Camera, Sporting an AirPods Pro-Like Design With Smaller Stem

The AirPods 3 are starting to get more traction in terms of relevant information, though it might take a while for customers to get their hands on these since they’re slated to arrive in 2021 alongside the second-generation AirPods Pro. One of the biggest differences between the AirPods 3 and its predecessors is the massive design change, as evidence in these images you’re about to see.

AirPods 3 Rumored to Use a More Complex SiP, Allowing Apple to Use a More Compact Design While Giving It More Features in Return

A series of images were shared by 52audio, revealing the alleged AirPods 3 and its smaller stem design that’s inspired by the AirPods Pro. According to a previous report, the updated AirPods could feature a similar SiP package to the AirPods Pro, resulting in the wireless earbuds touting a more compact design, making them portable at the same time.

The smaller size isn’t expected to have an adverse impact on battery life because 52audio reports that Apple is aiming to improve the listening time for users. Unfortunately, it’s highly unlikely that wearers will experience a massive difference between the AirPods 3 and AirPods 2 due to their smaller size, which inhibits them from carrying large internal batteries.

Sadly, we also don’t see Apple incorporating Active Noise Cancellation on the AirPods 3 in order to keep the costs low but the report doesn’t talk about how much these will cost. Considering that the second-generation AirPods will set you back by $159 without the Charging Case and $199 with it, Apple could be targeting the same price tag, though nothing is confirmed at the moment, so we’ll recommend treating all this information with a pinch of salt.

If you absolutely need to have a pair of Apple’s wireless earbuds, then we highly recommend getting yourself the AirPods Pro. Since the second-generation AirPods Pro or the AirPods 3 aren’t expected to arrive in 2020, and with the consistent discounts applied on the first-generation AirPods Pro, it makes perfect sense to get the latter and experience features like improved audio, increased battery, Active Noise Cancellation, and more.

Then again, if you think you can wait for the newer models, that’s completely up to you.

News Source: 52audio